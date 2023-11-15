‘Young Sheldon’ is ending after its next season

Young Sheldon will end its run with CBS, after the release of the upcoming season seven.

Available to watch on Channel 4 in the UK, season seven of The Big Bang Theory prequel will return on 15 February, but will come to an end with an hour long series finale on 16 May, according to Variety.

President of CBS Entertainment, Amy Reisenbach has said: “As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, ‘Young Sheldon’ proved lightning can strike twice.”

Advertisement

She continued: “It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start.

“We extend a sincere thank you to executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and Steve Holland and the entire writing and producing teams for six wonderful seasons. We look forward to seeing their final season unfold and giving it a proper send off with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy.”

Originally premiering in 2017, while The Big Bang Theory was still in its thirteen-year-long run, Young Sheldon drew in roughly 11 million viewers per episode. It stars Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper, and is narrated by Jim Parsons, who plays the original adult Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory.

Holland, Molaro and Lorre weighed in on the show’s ending saying: “Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper, and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience.”

“We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire Young Sheldon family, we’re excited to share this final season with you,” they added.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, The Big Bang Theory came under fire for its controversial “prostitute” remark, as the show was threatened to be taken down from Netflix.