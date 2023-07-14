Is there a ‘Young Sheldon’ season seven?

Young Sheldon has become the rare kind of spin-off which has grown to rival the popularity of the original show.

Created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, the prequel series to The Big Bang Theory follows Sheldon Cooper’s (Iain Armitage) early life as a child prodigy in the fictional town of Medford, Texas during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Jim Parsons, who played Sheldon in the original sitcom, lends his voice to the character as an adult recalling his childhood. Other cast members include Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Annie Potts and Matt Hobby.

The show recently concluded its sixth season in May 2023.

Has Young Sheldon been renewed for season 7?

The show was renewed by CBS through to season seven back in March 2021, which is expected to premiere later this year. While the show has typically returned in September, it’s unclear if the Hollywood writers’ strike will affect the release schedule.

In a statement announcing the renewal at the time, CBS Entertainment president, Kelly Kahl, said: “Under Chuck Lorre and Steve Molaro’s deft leadership, this superb cast and gifted writers have truly brought these wonderful characters to life. Young Sheldon dominates the broadcast comedy landscape by over 2.5million viewers… the humour, warmth and heart exuded by the Cooper family is an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week.

“We’re excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers.”

Will season 7 be the show’s last?

According to TVLine, there has been talks internally over whether the show will conclude with its seventh season – but it hasn’t been officially confirmed by CBS.

Speaking to the outlet, executive producer Steve Holland said: “There are certainly things we know we want to hit next season, and there are certain things where, if it’s the end versus if it’s just [another season], those things might be different.

“It’s not my decision to make. I don’t think we’ll know for a while, but I don’t think it will affect the first half of [season seven]; I think it will play out the same either way. But as we get near the end, I think it will play out differently depending on whether this is, or is not, the final season.”

Young Sheldon is available to stream on Netflix in the UK.