‘Your Honor’ viewers react to “insane” season 2 finale: “Tied everything together beautifully”

Your Honor wrapped up its two-season run last night (March 19), with fans sharing praise for the finale.

The series, which stars Bryan Cranston, follows New Orleans judge Michael Desiato as he’s forced to make hard choices when his son kills the son of a mob kingpin in a hit-and-run.

Season two has followed the aftermath of his son Adam’s death, with Michael let out of prison to help bring down the mob.

The events of the finale see Michael forced to testify at the trial of Eugene Jones, though refuses to lie, instead revealing the truth over Adam killing Rocco Baker and how he himself helped to cover it up.

In the end, he goes back to prison, facing justice for his actions – though appears at peace with his choice to reveal the truth.

Fans have shared praise for the episode, one tweeting: “I know a lot of people wasn’t rocking with this season of #YourHonor but the series finale was good”.

“Your Honor is the best show on tv since it’s release in 2020 that season 2 finale was insane,” another added. However, not everyone was on board, another suggesting it was the “Worst Finale Ever”.

Here’s what others have been saying:

I know a lot of people wasn’t rocking with this season of #YourHonor but the series finale was good — 𝓢𝓱𝔂𝓷𝓲𝓮𝓬𝓮 𝓕𝓪𝓷 (@ShadoSolo) March 19, 2023

Your Honor is the best show on tv since it’s release in 2020 that season 2 finale was insane 🤯 — ©️ (@Ctina086) March 19, 2023

Man… the finale of #YourHonor was pretty awful lol. — Jason_M (@The_JasonM) March 20, 2023

This #YourHonor finale is fuckin crazy this show is fuckin different — d'evil (@100millieon) March 20, 2023

#YourHonor Season 2 finale. Wow! One of the best shows out — Black mental health matters (@MaandaPandaa) March 20, 2023

That #YourHonor finale. MAN!!! Such a good series. Unfortunately it seems they won’t bless us with a 3rd season though. — #StopCopCity (@NewAfrikanMind) March 20, 2023

Man they WENT OFF on the season finale of #YourHonor sheeesh!!! That was soooo dope omg 😳 🔥🔥🔥 — I Was Cold As Ice Long Ago (@GrownManThinkng) March 17, 2023

#YourHonor with a sensational season finale. Incredible writing, plot development and cinematography from week to week. Tied everything together beautifully in the end 🤌🏾 — Dawg. (@dredotdigits) March 19, 2023

#YourHonor this was a finale done right. #judgedesiato finally came clean and made sure Justice was served pic.twitter.com/6hOQP9qWAP — RedQueen'sScream (@lawsandrules) March 20, 2023

While Your Honor has not been officially confirmed to be ending by broadcaster Showtime, Cranston said last year that season two would be its last outing.

“I am [currently] preparing for the second and last season of Your Honor, which is a limited series that I did for Showtime,” he said in July. “As they tell me, it got higher ratings than any other series they’ve ever had — and so, one more season of that.”

The series also starred Michael Stuhlbarg, Hunter Doohan, Hope Davis , Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Sofia Black-D’Elia, Maura Tierney, Amy Landecker, Margo Martindale, Lorraine Toussaint and Keith Machekanyanga.