‘Your Honor’ will end with season two, Bryan Cranston confirms

Bryan Cranston has confirmed that Your Honor, the Showtime legal drama in which he stars, will end with season two.

The actor revealed the news while speaking to Dax Shephard on his Armchair Expert podcast.

“I am [currently] preparing for the second and last season of Your Honor, which is a limited series that I did for Showtime,” said Cranston. “As they tell me, it got higher ratings than any other series they’ve ever had — and so, one more season of that.”

Originally billed as a limited series, season one of Your Honor saw Cranston star as a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son was involved in a hit-and-run, leading to an entanglement with an organised crime family.

In addition to Cranston, the first season also starred Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name), Hunter Doohan (Truth Be Told) Hope Davis (Love Life), Carmen Ejogo (Selma), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire) and Sofia Black-D’Elia (Single Drunk Female).

Also appearing in the series were Maura Tierney (The Affair), Amy Landecker (Transparent), Margo Martindale (The Americans), Lorraine Toussaint (The Equalizer) and Keith Machekanyanga (The Rookie).

In NME’s two-star review of the first season, we wrote: “It’s not fair to compare every show Cranston ever does to Breaking Bad, but it’s also hard not to think of that past triumph during scenes of him frantically destroying evidence and manipulating alibis (albeit with greater calm and less self-righteousness than Walter White).

“Breaking Bad merged intense and involving drama with pulpy thrills, like a page-turner with sharply drawn characters. Your Honor combines similar elements, with much less wit. It’s somehow more dour and, in its quieter way, more ridiculous.”

Back in April this year, it was confirmed that both Cranston and Aaron Paul will reprise their Breaking Bad characters for the final season of Better Call Saul.