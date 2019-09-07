Watch Benedict Cumberbatch, Matthew McConaughey and more star in new trailer for Netflix’s ‘Between Two Ferns’ movie

The new film comes a decade on from the comedy chat show first airing

The trailer for Netflix‘s new Between Two Ferns movie has been revealed.

It was announced last year that the streaming giant would be producing an adaptation of Zach Galiafanakis’ lauded comedy chat show of the same name, ten years on from when it first aired.

The new trailer sees Galiafanakis talking to the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Will Ferrell and Benedict Cumberbatch, with the film promising extra performances from David Letterman, Chance The Rapper, Rashida Jones and more.

Watch the trailer below.

Back in May, Netflix shared details of what to expect from the Between Two Ferns movie.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie will be directed by Scott Aukerman and produced by Funny or Die who have released a synopsis of what viewers can expect.

It read: “Zach Galifianakis dreamed of becoming a star. But when Will Ferrell discovered his public access TV show Between Two Ferns and uploaded it to Funny Or Die, Zach became a viral laughing stock.

“Now Zach and his crew are taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation. Directed by Scott Aukerman, Between Two Ferns: The Movie is a laugh-out-loud comedy that gives new insight into the curmudgeonly, beloved outsider Zach Galifianakis has created over the years.”

The movie comes out on Netflix on September 20.