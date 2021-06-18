Zack Snyder weighs in on Batman-Catwoman sex scene debate

Zack Snyder has offered his take on the recent debate on whether Batman would perform oral sex on Catwoman.

The question arose after Harley Quinn co-creator Justin Halpern told Variety that a moment in which Batman performed the act on Catwoman didn’t make the third season of the DC Entertainment-HBO Max animated series.

“In this third season of Harley [Quinn], we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman, [and] DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that,’” Halpern said. “They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’”

He continued: “They were like, ‘It’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.’”

A debate instantly sparked up on social media on the subject of whether Batman would or would not perform oral sex on his Gotham love interest.

Now, Snyder has taken to social media to offer his two cents on the matter. In a tweet, the director shared an illustration of the act that DC had cut from the series. The post simply read: “Canon.”

Snyder isn’t the first DC veteran to take to social media on the debate. Earlier this week, former Batman Val Kilmer took an open-minded approach to the question in hand. “Does he or doesn’t he…?” the actor tweeted next to a suggestive gif of himself in Batman Forever.

Does he or doesn’t he…? pic.twitter.com/oGVfqf0tUx — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) June 16, 2021

Harley Quinn star Kaley Cuoco also voiced her amusement. As caught via Digital Spy, the actor posted an Instagram Story and referenced the story in a slide with a simple “LOL!” written on it.

The first two seasons of Harley Quinn are now streaming on HBO Max. Season 3 is expected to debut on the streaming platform later this year.