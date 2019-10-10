Zendaya says ‘Euphoria’ release gave her “anxiety every week”

“You put your shit out there, and it’s a really terrifying thing to do"

Zendaya has revealed how shooting and releasing Euphoria gave her “anxiety every week”

The hit show, which concluded its first season back in August, has become one of the most-loved TV shows of the year.

Now, star Zendaya has revealed how shooting the show, and then its subsequent release, gave her “anxiety” due to the vulnerability of her performance.

“Euphoria was eight months of my life, and now that it’s done I’m like, ‘Fuck,’” she told ELLE. “You put your shit out there, and it’s a really terrifying thing to do. It’s out for the world to see—it’s so fucking weird.”

She continued: “Even though Euphoria coming out was amazing and exciting, it was also extremely stressful. It gave me a lot of anxiety every week. That’s something I deal with; I have anxiety. I already know after this interview is over, I’m going to spiral about it for weeks.”

Last month, the official soundtrack for Euphoria was released, composed by Labrinth, while Hunter Schafer has spoken about the fate of the show, saying: “I think Sam [Levinson, creator] said he didn’t see it going on for too long logistically. The story this season followed a semester of school. Rue and Jules and most of the cast are juniors and so it’s like we maybe get two school years, or one more school year.”

Euphoria has been renewed for a second season.