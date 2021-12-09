Zendaya wants her directorial debut to be “a simple love story about two Black girls”

Zendaya has said that she wants to branch out into directing, with her debut film being “a simple love story about two Black girls”.

The actor spoke about her idea during the promotional tour for her upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“The idea of trying to direct in the future excites me… the hope is that I’ll be able to, one day, make the things that I want to see,” she told her Euphoria co-star Colman Domingo for Interview.

Advertisement

“I don’t want it to be rooted in anything other than just a story about two people falling in love and that’s it,” she continued.”Something simple and beautiful, that leaves you happy and wanting to fall in love yourself.”

Elsewhere, a new teaser for Spider-Man: No Way Home has unveiled the first mask-free look at Willem Defoe’s return as the Green Goblin.

The preview came ahead of an interview panel promoting the forthcoming Marvel Studios film, which Defoe – alongside castmates Alfred Molina (who plays Doctor Octopus) and Jamie Foxx (Electro) – appeared as part of for last week’s virtual CCXP event. The panel was introduced by Tom Holland (Spider-Man), teasing the inclusion of the Green Goblin’s devastating “pumpkin bombs.”

Zendaya will return to the small screen in the second season of Euphoria in January.

Speaking about the second season earlier this year, Zendaya said: “It’s a difficult season. It’s going to be hard and it’s gonna be devastating sometimes, but I think Rue really deserves all of that care when it comes to her character because I think she represents a lot for so many people.

Advertisement

“I hope to make those people proud with our depictions of Rue [and] where all the characters go. I think this season’s not going to be easy, though.

“It’s not going to be a fun watch, I don’t think. Sometimes.”