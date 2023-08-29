Zendaya wants to play “a villain of sorts” for her next role

Zendaya has revealed she’d like to play a villain character for her next role.

The actor, known for playing Rue in the HBO series Euphoria, was asked what role she’d like to tackle next during an interview with Elle magazine.

“I would love to play a villain of sorts,” Zendaya said. “Tap into the evil, supervillain vibes. Whatever [form] that manifests in. I don’t think necessarily in a superhero sense. I just mean in an emotional sense.

“I feel like I usually play the good guy, so I’d like to play the bad guy.”

Outside of Euphoria, Zendaya has starred as MJ in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy. She also plays Chani in Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 film Dune and its upcoming sequel.

The actor recently said she’s looking to tackle more “grown-up” roles following Euphoria. “From a character perspective, I want to find things that will push me,” Zendaya said. “As I get older, you know, I can’t play a teenager for the rest of my life.”

Zendaya is set to appear in Luca Guadagnino’s tennis drama Challengers, where she plays a former champion-turned-coach, who finds herself in the middle of a love triangle between two players, portrayed by Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.

A third season of Euphoria is in development, which creator Sam Levinson recently described as a “film noir”. Due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, it’s unclear when the third season will be released.

Zendaya was among those who paid tribute to her late Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud earlier this month, after he died aged 25.