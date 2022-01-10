Zendaya warns fans as ‘Euphoria’ season 2 airs: “Only watch it if you feel comfortable”

Zendaya has issued a warning to fans of Euphoria just as the first episode of the show’s second season airs.

The hit HBO teen drama returned last night (January 9) with the first edition of the forthcoming second season, which sees Zendaya returning to the starring role as Rue.

Taking to Twitter just hours before the episode aired, Zendaya asked fans to watch with care and only watch the show if they are comfortable with doing so, due to the adult and dark themes in the show’s second season.

She wrote: “I know i’ve said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences.

“This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch.”

She continued: “Please only watch it if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support.”

Giving season two of Euphoria a five-star review, NME wrote: “Euphoria season two might have taken a long time to arrive but, with a clutch of new episodes that are darker, tougher and more intense than ever, it’s well worth the wait. Its teen subjects might start the new year off on a negative note, but it’s already setting the bar very high for TV in 2022.”

The first season of Euphoria was released back in 2019 and was followed by two specials. The first, Trouble Don’t Last Always aired last December, while Fuck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob was released shortly afterwards in January 2021.

Zendaya made history in 2020 as the youngest woman to win an Emmy for best actress in a drama series for her performance as Rue.

Speaking about season two of Euphoria in an interview with Teen Vogue, Zendaya said: “It’s a difficult season. It’s gonna to be hard and it’s gonna be devastating sometimes, but I think Rue really deserves all of that care when it comes to her character because I think she represents a lot for so many people.”

She continued: “I hope to make those people proud with our depictions of Rue [and] where all the characters go. I think this season’s not going to be easy, though. It’s not going to be a fun watch, I don’t think.”