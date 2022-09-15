Zendaya’s mum had to name drop daughter to get past Emmys security

Zendaya’s mother has said she had to “name drop” her own daughter to get past Emmys security.

After the Euphoria star won her second Emmy on Monday night (September 12) for her lead role as Rue in the HBO series, her mother Claire Stoermer tried to celebrate with her daughter.

Stoermer posted a photo of her with Zendaya on Tuesday (September 13) according to Insider, as the pair shared a hug at the ceremony, but mentioned in the caption she had to “name drop” to get there.

“Made my way to Z before they awarded her the Emmy and gave her the biggest hug and said… breathe!!!”

“The man who tried to stop me said ‘where are your credentials?’ I said ‘I’m Zendaya’s mom’ and kept walking!! hahaha! I never name drop like that but I have to do it!”

Zendaya made history at the Emmys this year, becoming the first Black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice.

The Euphoria star is also the youngest actress ever to win two Emmy awards, with the night’s host Kenan Thompson jokingly saying earlier in the evening: “Zendaya just turned 26. 26 is a weird age in Hollywood. Young enough to play a high school student, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”

In her acceptance speech for the award, Zendaya said: ““My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people, and I just want to say thank you to everyone who shared their story with me.

“I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like you are a Rue, I’m so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and carry them with her. Thank you so much.”