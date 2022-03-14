Zoë Kravitz meets Catwoman ‘stars’ in viral ‘SNL’ sketch

Zoë Kravitz crossed paths with a number of previous ‘cat women’ as part of a new Saturday Night Live sketch.

The actress takes on the role of Catwoman/Selina Kyle in The Batman, following a line of stars who have previously portrayed the iconic DC character.

During her debut hosting SNL, Kravitz had only just begun her opening monologue when she was interrupted by star Kate McKinnon, in character as Michelle Pfeiffer’s incarnation of the character in 1992’s Batman Returns.

“I’m Catwoman from the ’90s, the one with the whip – you know like cats have,” she joked, before revealing her origin story of falling into a pile of cats, quipping “they licked me back to life, and now I dress like Sandy from a porno version of Grease“.

fire up the cat signal! 🐈‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/U78y9xDe53 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 13, 2022

After unveiling a ‘cat signal’, the stage is invaded by Eartha Kitt’s “super gay” version of Catwoman from the Batman TV series (played by Ego Nwodim), the first Black Catwoman.

We then meet Aidy Bryant’s “cat lady”, accompanied by an actual cat in a trolley, who is more interested in meeting musical guest Rosalía, and Chris Redd in character as Katt Williams.

Meanwhile, Kravitz recently revealed that she was rejected from auditioning for an undisclosed part in Christopher Nolan’s 2012 Batman film The Dark Knight Rises for being too “urban”.

“I don’t know if it came directly from Chris Nolan,” Kravitz told the Observer. “I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director’s assistant… Being a woman of colour and being an actor and being told at that time I wasn’t able to read because of the colour of my skin, and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment.”

The Batman, which is directed by Matt Reeves, also stars Robert Pattinson as Batman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.