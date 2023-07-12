‘Zoey 101’ actor Alexa Nikolas calls out Jonah Hill, Seth MacFarlane, Justin Long for “predatory behaviour”

Zoey 101 actor Alexa Nikolas has accused Jonah Hill, Justin Long and Seth MacFarlane of “predatory behaviour”.

In a Twitter thread shared this weekend, the former child star recounted an alleged incident with Hill from when she was 16 and he was 24, which an attorney for Hill has described as “a complete fabrication”.

The comments came after Hill’s ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady accused the actor of being “emotionally abusive” and labelled him a “misogynistic narcissist” in a series of new messages.

In a tweet posted Sunday (July 9), Nikolas wrote: “After reading Sarah Brady’s admirable post about #JonahHill I just gotta say when I was 16 I got invited to a house party at #justinlongs house where he was living with some lame predator actor from CSI Miami. I’ll look up the name later and find him.

“He was sleeping *aka assaulting a minor* a friend of mine that was also 16 or 17. Anyways. #JonahHill came over at some point and we were all pretty wasted because of course the predators were feeding us minors a bunch of alcohol,” she alleged.

Later in the thread, she named the CSI Miami actor living with Long as Jonathan Togo “from my memory”.

“Also #justinlong why the fuck did you have children at your house late night? Ew,” the actor added.

Long has denied that he knew about the alleged assault in a statement to the DailyMail.com, and the publication has also reached out to Togo for comment.

Nikolas claimed Hill “slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat”, adding that she was “so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside”.

“I’ve been traumatized by men in hollywood. It’s truly sad the traumatic events I have lodged in my body and mind. Things have to change. Fuck #familyguy too,” she added.

In another tweet, Nikolas wrote: “Hey Justin Long I find it interesting you being in Barbarian as a predator. It must have been weird playing some of your friends. You knew your roommate was assaulting a minor under your own roof. You let it happen. Eek. I hope you regret it now.”

She added: “This type of predatory behavior was hyper normalized when I was a kid. I’m proud to see women standing up to abusive men now. Bad ASS!”

A spokesman for Long told the DailyMail.com: “This is the first time Justin has been made aware of this situation that allegedly happened nearly two decades ago. While Justin is sympathetic to any and all victims of any abuse , the simple fact remains he has no knowledge of what may or may not have happened concerning Ms. Nikolas.”

Marty Singer, a litigation attorney for Hill, told Deadline that Nikolas’ accusations were “a complete fabrication” adding that “it never happened.” Hill has also denied all allegations to the DailyMail.com.

Singer called Nikolas a “demonstrably unreliable” source and “a serial accuser who has made assorted accusations against multiple men in the entertainment industry”.

Nikolas also wrote that “one day soon after more therapy we can all start talking about #sethmacfarlanes utter predatory disrespect for professional boundaries period”.

The actor voiced a character in a 2011 episode of Family Guy, adding of creator MacFarlane: “I was 18. He was my boss and he is 19 years older than me.

“Oh ya and mysteriously offered the job. Never did voice work in my entire life. Creep.”

NME has reached out to MacFarlane’s representatives for comment.