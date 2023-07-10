Zombies invade Seoul in the new teaser for Netflix’s ‘Zombieverse’

Netflix has released a new teaser for its upcoming Korean variety show, Zombieverse.

Zombieverse will star K-pop idol Tsuki of Billlie, Sweet Home actress Lee Si-young, TV personality Noh Hong-chul, comedian Park Na-rae, 2 Days And 1 Night star DinDin and more.

The series will feature the aforementioned celebrities as “survivors” of a zombie apocalypse in Seoul who will have to band together in order to find food, transport, shelter and more. They will also have to complete daily tasks while avoid being “bitten” to stay in the game.

The new teaser for the series shows the cast of Zombieverse trying to escape from the zombies in different places across Seoul, including a theme park, a supermarket and the popular nightlife district of Hongdae.

“There will be new zombies, survivors and unique scenes, which have not been seen in the existing zombie-themed projects. The likes of bumper car-steering or swing boat-riding zombies will entertain the viewers to their fullest,” said Zombieverse director Park Jin-kyung.

Zomibieverse is set to debut August 8 exclusively on Netflix. In addition, Deadline is reporting that the series will feature the art team behind All of Us Are Dead and the choreographers from Kingdom, citing Korean news sources.

In other Korean entertainment news, NCT 127 are set to star in their own documentary series called The Lost Boys, set to debut on Disney+ this August. The upcoming four-part show will follow the K-pop boyband as they “take time to pause and reflect on their success”.