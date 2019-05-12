‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘The Mod Squad’ star Peggy Lipton has died

She is survived by her daughters, Kidada and Rashida Jones, from her marriage to music producer Quincy Jones.

Peggy Lipton, who is known for starring in TV shows such as Twin Peaks and The Mod Squad, has died of cancer aged 72.

“We are heartbroken that our beloved mother passed away from cancer today,” her daughters, Rashida and Kidada Jones, said in a statement. “She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side. We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her.”

Born in New York on Aug 30, 1946, Lipton started modeling at age 15. She made her television debut at age 19 on the sitcom The John Forsythe Show, before going on to make appearances on such series as Bewitched, The Alfred Hitchcock Hour and The Virginian.

Known more so for playing Julie Barnes, one of a trio of undercover L.A. “hippie cops,” on The Mod Squad, which aired on ABC in the 60s and 70s, Lipton won a Golden Globe in 1971 for her performance in the show.

She also played Norma Jennings in David Lynch’s series Twin Peaks in the 1990s. She later revived her role for Twin Peaks: The Return in 2017.

“It was very scary,” Lipton said in a 1993 interview. “I had a push-pull thing inside me that I wanted to do it. I had become so insulated in my world as a mother, that I didn’t know how to pick up the phone and call anybody to put myself out there.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Lipton married music producer Quincy Jones in 1974. They had two daughters and were divorced in 1989.

“We can’t put all of our feelings into words right now but we will say: Peggy was, and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond. She will always be a part of us,” Lipton’s daughters said in their statement.