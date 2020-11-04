Twitter and Facebook have flagged posts from Donald Trump tonight (November 3) after he claimed the Democrats were “trying to steal the election”.

The final presidential election result is unlikely to be known tonight due to the number of mail-in votes submitted in a bid to reduce the impact of and risk caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: What a Donald Trump or Joe Biden victory at the US election will mean for YOU

It has been predicted that those ballots could swing several key states in Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s favour. Trump, meanwhile, is reportedly planning to declare victory before all the votes are counted.

One of his election night tweets was hidden behind a warning for being potentially “misleading about an election or other civic process”.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election,” read the tweet in question. “We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!”

In another post, he wrote: “I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!” Twitter has not taken any action on that tweet at the time of writing.

Biden responded on his own Twitter account, writing: “It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare the winner of this election. It’s the voter’s place.”

The current President posted the same messages on Facebook and saw a warning added to the first. “Final results may be different from initial vote counts, as ballot counting will continue for days or weeks,” read the platform’s disclaimer.

Meanwhile, another presidential candidate has already conceded. Kanye West tweeted a photo of himself in front of a map displaying which states had been won by which candidate, captioned, “WELP […] KANYE 2024”.

Given his only chance to win was as the result of a substantial write-in campaign, it’s no surprise that the rapper has won no ground in the 2020 election.

Stars of the music and entertainment worlds have been sharing their voting experiences and reaction to the initial results in the US election over the course of the night. Actor Mark Ruffalo reminded anxious fans that the mail-in votes will likely have a big impact on the result, while Cardi B shared her response to Trump’s successes in a short video.