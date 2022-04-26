Twitter founder Jack Dorsey posts Radiohead song in opening response to Elon Musk buying social network

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has commented on Elon Musk’s purchase of the social media platform – by sharing a Radiohead song.

The Tesla founder and entrepreneur successfully acquired the social media platform yesterday (April 25) for approximately $44billion (£34.5b), per The Independent.

His offer was initially turned down by Twitter, which put a “poison pill” measure in place to stop a takeover attempt by Musk. However, the two parties later entered talks before the deal entered its final stages of negotiations.

Dorsey shared a statement about the purchase with a link to Radiohead’s ‘Kid A’ track, ‘Everything In Its Right Place.’

He then added: “I love Twitter. Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness.”

“The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both. Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step,” he continued.

He added: “In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

“Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” is the right one. This is also Paraga’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path…I believe it with all my heart.”

He ended his statement: “I’m so happy Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation. Around the world, and into the stars!”

Yesterday, Musk shared a glimpse into his policy for the platform. “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter because that is what free speech means,” he tweeted.

Upon the deal being finalised, Musk posted a quote in which he claimed that “free speech is the bedrock to a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

He also explained that he aims to make the social media site “better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust”, and said he plans to “defeat spam bots” while “authenticating all humans”.

“Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it,” Musk concluded.

The announcement of Musk’s takeover comes as Twitter faces increasing pressure from politicians and regulators over its content. Previously, the website has been criticised for its handling of misinformation, fake news and potentially harmful posts.

Last year saw Donald Trump get banned from Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram. Trump had been accused of encouraging the violent supporters who stormed Capitol Hill in protest of the 2020 US Presidential election result.

At the time, Musk posted: “A lot of people are going to be super unhappy with West Coast high tech as the de facto arbiter of free speech.”

Twitter’s shares have risen by around four per cent following the news of its deal with Elon Musk.

Elsewhere, Jameela Jamil quit Twitter following the news while artists and musicians have been sharing their thoughts on the news – check those out here.