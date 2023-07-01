Twitter implements temporary reading limits following widespread user issues

Twitter’s CEO Elon Musk has announced temporary limits on the number of posts users can see per day after many reported issues with the platform today (July 1).

Verified users will now only be able to see 6,000 posts a day, while unverified accounts will have a limit of 600 posts. ‘New’ unverified accounts have a lower limit of 300 posts, but it is unclear how old a ‘new’ account has to be before the limit goes up.

The measure is designed, according to Musk, to address “extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation”. He said that hundreds of organisations were participating in data scraping “extremely aggressively”, affecting user experience.

Throughout today, thousands of users reported issues with the service, saying that they were unable to retrieve tweets, they couldn’t see anything on their timelines, or followers had disappeared. Many said that they had received the error message ‘Rate limit exceeded, please wait a few moments and try again’. Nearly 6,000 people complained of issues, according to Down Detector.

To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits: – Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

– Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

– New unverified accounts to 300/day — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

Yesterday (June 30), Twitter announced that only those who had signed up for an account would be able to view publicly displayed tweet, which Musk described as an “emergency temporary measure”.

Elsewhere, it seems like Musk is set to fight Mark Zuckerburg in a wrestling cage match.

The idea first came about when the Twitter boss responded to a tweet about Facebook and Meta co-founder Zuckerburg reportedly setting up his own rival service.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is,” Musk wrote, before Zuckerburg took to his Instagram Stories to screenshot the tweet and add: “Send me location.”

Confirming the legitimacy of Zuckerburg’s intentions around the fight, Meta spokesperson Iska Saric told The Verge: “The story speaks for itself,” adding that Zuckerburg was not joking about the prospect.

Meanwhile, The National Music Publishers Association (NMAP) and its members have issued a lawsuit against Twitter following alleged copyright infringement.

The suit was filed in Nashville’s Federal Court yesterday (June 14) and claims that the social media platform has infringed on over 1,700 different songs.

It also seeks up to $150,000 (£118,630) per infringement — which totals up to $255million (£180million) to be paid if Twitter is found liable.