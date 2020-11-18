Twitter launches new 24-hour post feature, ‘Fleets’

Twitter is launching a new feature that allows its users to share posts that disappear after a 24-hour period.

Following in the footsteps of Instagram and Facebook’s ‘Stories’ functions, the social media platform announced yesterday (November 17) that ‘Fleets’ would immediately begin rolling out to its 187 million daily active members.

“Twitter’s purpose is to serve the public conversation – it’s where you go to see what’s happening and talk about it,” the company wrote in a blog post announcement.

Advertisement

“But some of you tell us that Tweeting is uncomfortable because it feels so public, so permanent, and like there’s so much pressure to rack up Retweets and Likes.”

That thing you didn’t Tweet but wanted to but didn’t but got so close but then were like nah. We have a place for that now—Fleets! Rolling out to everyone starting today. pic.twitter.com/auQAHXZMfH — Twitter (@Twitter) November 17, 2020

Captioning a demonstration video, which you can watch above, Twitter wrote: “That thing you didn’t Tweet but wanted to but didn’t but got so close but then were like nah. We have a place for that now – Fleets!”

Ahead of the site-wide rollout, ‘Fleets’ was tested on Twitter users in Brazil, Italy, India and South Korea. It was found that those using the feature “talked” more on the platform as a result.

Among the public figures to have tested out the disappearing posts were Foo Fighters, Nick Jonas and Ricky Martin.

It’s been confirmed that ‘Fleets’ will be available to users on iOS and Android “in the coming days”. “Fleet or @ us with what you think,” Twitter said.

Advertisement

As Billboard notes, the phrase “so Twitter” has been trending on the website recently as users expressed their frustration over other requested new features that have yet to be introduced, such as an edit button.