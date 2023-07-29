Twitter sparks official investigation as new ‘X’ logo on roof of headquarters appears

Elon Musk‘s rebrand of Twitter to ‘X’ faced another stumbling block this week as the tech giant was halted while erecting the firm’s new logo on the roof of its headquarters.

According to reports, the firm was asked to pause the building of a new ‘X’ logo on the roof of its San Francisco HQ on Friday (28 July). City officials are said to have put a stop to the logo being built and launched an investigation into the firm’s actions, reports Deadline.

Representatives of the city are believed to have said that the giant ‘X’ sign didn’t have the proper design and safety permits to be erected on the roof.

The Washington Times led the coverage of the snafu, quoting a spokesperson for the Department of Building Inspection, Patrick Hannan, as saying any replacement letters or symbols would require a permit to ensure “consistency with the historic nature of the building” as well as complying with safety measures.

Speaking to the publication on Friday, Hannan added that erecting a sign on top of a building also requires a permit. It’s believed that X had not acquired the correct permits to comply with city bylaws regarding the new logo and its placement on the building.

The rooftop logo isn’t the first hurdle that Musk has faced following his surprise rebranding of Twitter last week. Earlier this week, city officials stepped in to halt the removal of the old Twitter logo, a giant bluebird, from the building. The city claimed this was due to the fact workers hadn’t taped off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell while the work took place.