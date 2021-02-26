Twitter to launch ‘Super Follow’ function to allow users to charge for content

Twitter has announced plans to launch a “super follow” feature that will allow users to charge their followers for access to exclusive content.

The new feature is expected to launch later this year and follows similar paid-for models that have been pioneered by sites such as Patreon and Substack.

Confirming the move in an investor presentation yesterday (February 25), the social media giant explained that the feature will allow users to charge for exclusive content that is not accessible to their regular followers – such as videos and subscriber-only newsletters.

But it has already received a hostile reception on the site, with #RIPTwitter trending within hours of the announcement.

One user wrote: “Im sorry but nobody’s tweets are that important for me to pay for them.”

Another said: “How did Twitter confuse an edit button with paying for premium tweets.”

It is expected that hose who wish to access the exclusive content will pay a monthly subscription fee.

“Why don’t we start with why folks don’t believe in us,” said chief executive Jack Dorsey.

“It comes down to three critiques: we’re slow, we’re not innovative, and we’re not trusted.”

As The Guardian reports, the new features comes as Twitter explores new ways to make money aside from advertising – including lucrative opportunities for prolific users.

Other new features include “Revue”, which will allow people to publish paid or free newsletters to their audience and “Twitter Spaces”, a director competitor for Clubhouse that lets users participate in audio chats.

Twitter says more information will emerge in the coming months.