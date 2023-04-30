Twitter to launch tool for media publishers to “charge users on a per-article basis”

Twitter is rolling out a new feature that will allow media publishers to “charge users on a per-article basis,” CEO Elon Musk has said.

Musk tweeted yesterday (April 29) that the move should be a “major win-win” for organisations and readers alike.

“Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per-article basis with one click,” he wrote. “This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per-article price for when they want to read an occasional article. Should be a major win-win for both media orgs & the public.”

Advertisement

The feature would give readers access to articles for a fee that would otherwise need a subscription to be accessible.

Earlier this week Twitter launched its global Subscription feature that allows creators to monetise their content by charging a monthly fee [via Deadline].

Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click. This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article.… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2023

“Support content creators around the world in near and far away places!” Musk tweeted. “For many this represents a vital source of income and enables them to put more time into creating great content for you.”

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO added: “All proceeds go to content creators, we keep nothing”.

The news follows the decision at Twitter to remove users’ verified blue ticks unless they pay a monthly $8 (£6) subscription fee.

Advertisement

While the removal of the legacy-verified checkmarks sparked debates from multiple users throughout the entertainment industry, including Ricky Gervais and Jack Black, in recent weeks numerous high profile accounts regained the verification symbol on their accounts.

This was suspected to be part of a wider (but unannounced) scheme to restore verification to users with over one million followers.

Twitter has since added posthumous blue checks to the accounts of dead celebrities including Kobe Bryant, Michael Jackson, Chadwick Boseman, Chester Bennington and others.

Musk has increasingly focused on his subscription-based offering Twitter Blue since his takeover last October.

Advertising accounted for 90 per cent of Twitter’s revenue in 2021, but that has only continued to decrease after companies including Pfizer and Audi ceased placing ads on the social platform.