Twitter users react as Elon Musk unveil X’s new tagline and replacement for ‘Tweets’

Twitter users have been reacting to X’s new tagline and replacement for ‘Tweets’ revealed by Elon Musk.

The tech boss last week hinted that Twitter was set to imminently rebrand as X, with the change becoming official on July 24.

The Twitter brand name, and the iconic blue bird logo that was in place for 17 years, is now being retired on the app as phones automatically update.

Musk has now shared the new tagline for the rebranded platform as: “Blaze Your Glory”.

Tweets, meanwhile, will now be renamed to ‘posts’, and retweets will simply be ‘reposts’.

Blaze Your Glory!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2023

Users are now responding to the new tagline, with one person writing: “‘Blaze your Glory!’ is the new Twitter tagline. Okay. Wait… As in, ‘going down in a blaze of glory?'”

“He’s basically admitting: ‘Yep, I’m trying to destroy this platform’,” another added.

"Blaze your Glory!" is the new Twitter tagline.

Okay.

Wait…

As in, "going down in a blaze of glory?" — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) July 31, 2023

The Twitter account VeryBritishProblems wrote: “I hope they offer a less enthusiastic option for British users. Perhaps something along the lines of ‘give it a go’ or ‘it is what it is’.”

The new tagline for twitter/X is “Blaze your glory!” I hope they offer a less enthusiastic option for British users. Perhaps something along the lines of “give it a go” or “it is what it is” pic.twitter.com/mClQXGiS5d — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) July 31, 2023

“‘Blaze your glory’ is what your favourite podcast tells you to do with the manscaped lawnmower before introducing today’s special guest,” another person joked.

“Blaze your glory” is what your favourite podcast tells you to do with the manscaped lawnmower before introducing today’s special guest https://t.co/Ko5ZSWvgbE — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) July 31, 2023

Find more amused reactions to the newly-revealed tagline below.

And the tagline, ‘blaze your glory?’ What the bladdy ells that all about then pic.twitter.com/YkIoBgMRAF — Matthew Fellows (@fattmellows) July 31, 2023

‘Blaze Your Glory!’ is the sort of thing you see on a crowd banner in Pro Evo 4 https://t.co/NXwRGTkXFR — No Score Draws ✍️ (Alex & Sian – BOOK OUT NOW!) (@CheapPanini) July 31, 2023

Blaze your glory x pic.twitter.com/Ke2cXBw4WF — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) July 31, 2023

The new X tagline “blaze your glory” is seemingly something that Elon Musk completely made up without consulting anyone and is only meaningful to him, which is basically the same as all of his decisions pic.twitter.com/cmIlmQkfEc — evan (@esjesjesj) July 31, 2023

blaze your glory pic.twitter.com/6DUaLphuWa — Chris Boydenheimer 🇬🇧🇵🇭🇺🇦 (@paperghost) July 31, 2023

"blaze your glory!"

this is what happens when you let a 52 year old teenager run a company pic.twitter.com/ac1wYdPwvC — candied jalapeno (@aldentemaggi) July 31, 2023

"blaze your glory" is a really funny tagline to use in reference to a social media app. what constitutes glory on twitter? ""winning"" an argument? unlocking the ""banger posts?"" pic.twitter.com/u213rQp2r7 — sleepr (@sleeprhit_) July 31, 2023

Blaze your glory. pic.twitter.com/bqssfHkbTH — Doris from Watford (@doris_from) July 31, 2023

Just finished working on the new Twitter ad campaign #BlazeYourGlory pic.twitter.com/VSfa4gviQx — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) July 31, 2023

The reaction to X’s new tagline comes after video game companies and prominent individuals in the industry have took aim at the company’s new name.

Earlier this week, Musk‘s rebrand of Twitter faced another stumbling block as the tech giant was halted while erecting the firm’s new logo on the roof of its headquarters.

According to reports, the firm was asked to pause the building of a new ‘X’ logo on the roof of its San Francisco HQ on Friday (28 July).

Elsewhere, earlier this month Musk labelled Mark Zuckerburg a “cuck” over the launch of new rival platform Threads.

After it emerged that Twitter were threatening to sue Meta over the launch, Musk also wrote on Twitter: “I propose a literal dick measuring contest.”

In other Twitter news, Musk has reinstated Kanye West‘s Twitter account after an eight month ban.