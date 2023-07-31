News

Twitter users react as Elon Musk unveil X’s new tagline and replacement for ‘Tweets’

"He's basically admitting: 'Yep, I'm trying to destroy this platform'"

By Hollie Geraghty
The new X logo, formerly Twitter, on a phone screen
Logos of various social media apps including 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) are displayed on a phone screen in front of a screen displaying the former logo of 'Twitter' (CREDIT Aytug Can Sencar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Twitter users have been reacting to X’s new tagline and replacement for ‘Tweets’ revealed by Elon Musk.

The tech boss last week hinted that Twitter was set to imminently rebrand as X, with the change becoming official on July 24.

The Twitter brand name, and the iconic blue bird logo that was in place for 17 years, is now being retired on the app as phones automatically update.

Musk has now shared the new tagline for the rebranded platform as: “Blaze Your Glory”.

Tweets, meanwhile, will now be renamed to ‘posts’, and retweets will simply be ‘reposts’.

Users are now responding to the new tagline, with one person writing: “‘Blaze your Glory!’ is the new Twitter tagline. Okay. Wait… As in, ‘going down in a blaze of glory?'”

“He’s basically admitting: ‘Yep, I’m trying to destroy this platform’,” another added.

The Twitter account VeryBritishProblems wrote: “I hope they offer a less enthusiastic option for British users. Perhaps something along the lines of ‘give it a go’ or ‘it is what it is’.”

“‘Blaze your glory’ is what your favourite podcast tells you to do with the manscaped lawnmower before introducing today’s special guest,” another person joked.

Find more amused reactions to the newly-revealed tagline below.

The reaction to X’s new tagline comes after video game companies and prominent individuals in the industry have took aim at the company’s new name.

Earlier this week, Musk‘s rebrand of Twitter faced another stumbling block as the tech giant was halted while erecting the firm’s new logo on the roof of its headquarters.

According to reports, the firm was asked to pause the building of a new ‘X’ logo on the roof of its San Francisco HQ on Friday (28 July).

Elsewhere, earlier this month Musk labelled Mark Zuckerburg a “cuck” over the launch of new rival platform Threads.

After it emerged that Twitter were threatening to sue Meta over the launch, Musk also wrote on Twitter: “I propose a literal dick measuring contest.”

In other Twitter news, Musk has reinstated Kanye West‘s Twitter account after an eight month ban.

