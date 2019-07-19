Two ‘Halloween’ sequels confirmed for 2020 and 2021

There really is no killing Michael Myers

Michael Myers and Laurie Strode will continue their deadly game of cat and mouse as two new Halloween sequels have been announced.

Announcing the news via Twitter, John Carpenter shared a video that revealed two new movies were on the way. The first, Halloween Kills, will arrive October 16, 2020, while Halloween Ends will conclude the saga on October 15, 2021.

“The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode isn’t over,” the teaser trailer states.

“It ain’t over till the fat lady sings,” Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted, confirming her involvement in the new sequels. “Well, my friends and fans….I’m just WARMING UP Happy Halloween 2020/2021”

Last year, Curtis said that she would like to star in another Halloween movie.

Producer Jason Blum also confirmed that the majority of the team involved in 2018’s Halloween will be returning. Aside from Curtis and Carpenter, this includes director David Gordon Green and writer Danny McBride.

Meanwhile, Jamie Lee Curtis told NME that her return to the Halloween franchise last year came after a call from actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

“I was on vacation. It involved my husband and golf, mountains and fresh air. And the phone rang and Jake Gyllenhaal, who starred in David’s (Gordon Green) amazing movie Stronger, who I’ve known since he was a wee lad…

“He called me and said, ‘I’ve just finished this movie with this dude and he’s really cool, it was a very good creative experience for me and he wants to talk to you about a Halloween movie, will you talk to him? That was it. Called him. He tried to pitch me, he tried to explain.”