'The Unforgettable Fire' and 'How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb' get the coloured vinyl treatment

U2 have announced the reissue of two of their classic albums.

‘The Unforgettable Fire’ from 1984 and 2004’s ‘How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb’ are being reissued on coloured vinyl by the band’s record company Island.

Although only announced today, both albums are available instantly. They each come with a 16-page booklet including lyrics for each song and are pressed on 180gm heavyweight vinyl.

‘The Unforgettable Fire’ features the classic hit ‘Pride (In The Name Of Love’), while ‘How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb’ includes the smash hit ‘Vertigo’.

The former album is pressed on wine-coloured vinyl to match its artwork. ‘How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb’ is on red vinyl.

U2’s fourth album, ‘The Unforgettable Fire’ was the band’s first to be made with their most famous production duo, Brian Eno and Daniel Lanois.

‘How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb’ also featured production by Eno and Lanois, but was mainly produced by Steve Lillywhite. Other producers on the album include Flood, Nellee Hooper, Chris Thomas, Jacknife Lee and Carl Glanville. It won nine Grammys, including Album Of The Year.

‘The Unforgettable Fire’ tracklisting:

‘A Sort Of Homecoming’

‘Pride (In The Name Of Love)’

‘Wire’

‘The Unforgettable Fire’

‘Promenade’

‘4th Of July’

‘Bad’

‘Indian Summer Sky’

‘Elvis Presley And America’

‘MLK’



‘How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb’ tracklisting:

‘Vertigo’

‘Miracle Drug’

‘Sometimes You Can’t Make It On Your Own’

‘Love And Peace Or Else’

‘City Of Blinding Lights’

‘All Because Of You’

‘A Man And A Woman’

‘Crumbs From Your Table’

‘One Step Closer’

‘Original Of The Species’

‘Yahweh’