‘Ugly Betty’ creator Silvia Horta dies after “apparent suicide”

Tributes have been paid after the death of Ugly Betty creator Silvio Horta, who has died by suspected suicide at the age of 45.

The TV writer was found in his motel room in Miami on Tuesday, with Horta’s representatives subsequently confirming his passing.

Variety have reported his cause of death to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, citing several sources.

America Ferrara, who played the title role in Ugly Betty between 2006-2010, wrote on Instagram: “I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta’s death.

“His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy and light. I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now – and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply.”

Vanessa Williams, who played Wilhelmina Slater, added: “Still in shock after hearing the tragic news of our #uglybetty creator #silviohorta. His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him. May he Rest In Peace. (sic)”.

Eric Mabius, who played Daniel Meade, wrote on Twitter: “Silvio and I used to stay up late and laugh until our sides hurt— and complain to one another about life. He wrote the finest scenes, for all of us — crafted the most wonderfully flawed being I’ve ever had the privilege to embody. I’m empty right now…”

Horta’s hit sitcom was an American take on Colombian series Yo soy Betty. It starred Ferrara as a young writer who takes a role at a fashion magazine, despite having no apparent interest in the subject at hand.

His first big break came when he wrote cult classic 90s horror movie Urban Legend which starred Jared Leto, Alicia Witt and Tara Reid as college students who were stalked by a serial killer as he attempted to recreate disturbing urban legends.

He was born and raised in Miami, before eventually moving to the Tisch School of Arts at New York University, where he majored in film.

For help and advice on mental health: