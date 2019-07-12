A host of record labels and concert promoters set up Music Declares Emergency

The UK music industry has set up a new body to tackle climate change, backed by a host of artists, record labels and promoters.

Radiohead, Idles, Nadine Shah and Savages are among the musicians who are supporting Music Declares Emergency (MDE).

The organisation is also backed by record labels including Universal, Sony, Warner, Beggars and indie label umbrella organisation AIM.

MDE vows it will help tackle climate change by “speaking out about the climate and ecological emergency”, as well as sharing expertise in a bid to make the music industry “ecologically sustainable and regenerative”.

Savages drummer Fay Milton, a member of the MDE working group, said: “As I sat at a music festival in the desert, watching Extinction Rebellion’s action unfold so beautifully in London, I realised that something had to change. It seemed like the music world had lost touch with reality, partying like there’s no tomorrow, when ‘no tomorrow’ has become the forecast.”

Milton added: “On realising I wasn’t alone with these thoughts, Music Declares Emergency was born. The momentum of support has been huge and making a declaration is just the first step to creating real change. We face a climate and ecological emergency and the only proportionate response is to act boldly and act now.”

Other signatories to MDE include concert promoters Festival Republic, SJM, Coda and Crosstown as well as Abbey Road Studios, The BRIT School, The Music Venue Trust and Warner Chappell publishers. A full list of signatories is at the MDE website here.

AIM CEO Paul Pacifico said: “There’s no doubt we’re facing a global climate emergency, the effects of which are becoming ever clearer in our daily lives. It’s crucial we do everything we can to change our own behaviours and the behaviours of the world’s biggest corporations, and that we influence governments in order to secure a positive future for our planet.”

MDE is calling on governments to reverse biodiversity loss and reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. It is calling on governments and media institutions to “tell the truth about the climate and ecological emergency.”

Its stated aims also said: “We acknowledge the impact of music industry practices and commit to taking urgent action.”