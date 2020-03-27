UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a video statement to the nation, the Prime Minister said he has “mild symptoms” and will continue to lead the country’s response to the crisis while in self-isolation.

He said: “I want to bring you up to speed on something that is happening today which is that I have developed mild symptoms of coronavirus, that is to say a temperature and a persistent cough, and on the advice of the chief medical officer I have taken a test.

“That has come out positive so I am working from home, I am self isolating.

“That is entirely the right thing to do but be in no doubt that I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fight back against coronavirus.”

If Mr Johnson’s symptoms worsen and is he unable to lead the country, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will fill in.

It comes days after Prince Charles was diagnosed with mild symptoms of the disease.

In his statement, Johnson went on to thank the NHS and said he was “moved” by the nationwide applause for NHS workers yesterday evening.

“It’s not just the NHS, it’s our police and social care workers and teachers or DWP staff. It’s an amazing effort by our national effort by our public services but also every member of the British public,” he said.

“It’s been an incredible response that 600,000 people have volunteered to take part in a great national effort to protect people from the consequences of coronavirus. I want to thank everyone who is working to keep our country going through this epidemic.

“We will get through it and the way we will is by applying the measure you’ve hear so much about. The more effectively we all comply the faster our country will come through this epidemic and the faster we will all bounce back.

“Thank you to everybody who is doing what I’m doing, working from home to stop the spread of the virus from household to household. That’s the way we’ll win we are going to beat it and beat it together. Stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

A Downing Street spokesman said: “After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty.”

“The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive.In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.

“He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.”

Earlier this week, Johnson announced that the UK would become the latest country to adopt strict coronavirus lockdown measures.

In a TV address from inside 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister said UK citizens must stay at home except to shop for food and medicine, for only one form of exercise per day, and to travel to and from essential workplaces.

It followed Johnson’s call for pubs, restaurants and bars to close last weekend.