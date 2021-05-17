Venues across the UK have reacting on social media as they prepare to re-open for socially distanced events today.

Much anticipation surrounds the return of live music following a year of inaction due to the coronavirus pandemic, especially after the recent COVID pilot test events for clubbing and a small festival set-up featuring Blossoms, The Lathums and ZuZu.

Today (May 17) is the penultimate stage for easing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the UK before a planned return to full capacity social activity on June 21.

According to a survey earlier this month from Music Venues Trust (MVT), over 28,500 shows are booked to place in England’s grassroots music venues, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions start to be lifted.

Tweeting today, the MVT wrote: “After 15 long, difficult months, today is the day the Grassroots Music Venues across the country can finally begin the challenging journey back to brining you the live music we all love.”

The MVT have also created a virtual map guide to all the events happening across the UK, which you can follow here.

After 15 long, difficult months, today is the day when Grassroots Music Venues across the country can finally begin the challenging journey back to bringing you the live music we all love. Read more below. https://t.co/rqy8bDOWvr#ReviveLive #SaveOurVenues pic.twitter.com/8GYdnk6VLv — Music Venue Trust (@musicvenuetrust) May 17, 2021

You can see some of the reactions from venues, record labels and artists across the UK to the re-openings today here:

🌟 Best of luck to venues re-opening their doors today. Be Nice! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/O4GgyI8JnE — Heavenly Recordings (@heavenlyrecs) May 17, 2021

For the first time in 2021 – The Cavern Club will be open from 11am!! No need to prebook, Live Music from 11.30am until late, £5 entrance.https://t.co/fQq6Uck34h pic.twitter.com/ofvT2NoC9V — The Cavern Club (@cavernliverpool) May 17, 2021

Next up is Bristol’s @Crofters_Rights, bringing you ‘Back to the Pub’ with tunes from their resident DJ’s from 8pm. 🎶 #ReviveLivehttps://t.co/O5Zt93OiRI — Music Venue Trust (@musicvenuetrust) May 17, 2021

WE ARE BACK! Yes we are back with a bang and open today at 10am! Walk ins are welcome and we have @thekoffeepot taking over our kitchen! Come on down and say hi to our mega team of old and new beautiful people as we want to see your lovely faces! pic.twitter.com/BnVsWQwYpI — The Deaf Institute (@DeafInstitute) May 17, 2021

WE ARE BACK TONIGHT! For the first time since October we are so happy to welcome you back through those doors. The DJs are ready, the bar is prepped so let's get back to doing what we love. ❤ Tickets are selling fast, don't miss out – https://t.co/hPqlj0qtBL pic.twitter.com/YTC3bVwrqu — The Leadmill (@Leadmill) May 17, 2021

how wonderful. Sending love to all the people going back to work in music venues today xx https://t.co/AqSeV800OG — Annie Mac (@anniemacmanus) May 17, 2021

Welcome back inside from 5pm Monday 17th May ❤️ Ltd. bookings available via https://t.co/pAGfHTf32X, but tables always available as we keep half for walk ups (plus outside) 🌞🍻 See you soon for bevs, @knaveskitchen vegan scran, banging tunes & socially distanced gigs 🍟💚 pic.twitter.com/B6S6iZ9izR — Oporto (@Oportobar) May 16, 2021

Venues all over the country today are celebrating the return of live music! Grab tickets for our events at https://t.co/gj5htBm6cd and help #revivelive! Pic: @ASIWBand pic.twitter.com/nIBrkJ7vs2 — MolesBath (@MolesBath) May 17, 2021

In other news, London’s O2 has today (May 17) announced that it will hold full capacity gigs from August.

The venue will re-open with a series of ‘Welcome Back’ events which will see artists playing to full capacity crowds for the first time since March 2020.

The first event to be announced was ‘Mo Gilligan and Friends and The Black British Takeover’ which will see the comedian perform at the O2 on December 8. Tickets for that event will go on sale here on May 21 from 10am.

Further events from August through to December will be announced soon, and promise to include some “rock, pop and dance” events.

Over 17,000 full capacity shows are now already confirmed to take place by the end of September across the UK, with around 28,500 shows likely to take place in front of 6,803,481 audience members.