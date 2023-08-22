UK’s “nerdiest” city revealed in new report

The “nerdiest” city in the UK has been revealed in a new report.

READ MORE: The NME guide to Manchester

The new study by Rant Casino takes into account the number of comic book stores, game shops, games conventions and science museums in each city, then working out a score out of 10.

Manchester comes out on top in the survey with a score of 8.39, with Norwich in second place with 8.33.

Advertisement

The northern city plays host to a number of the biggest conventions in the UK, including MCM, Comic Con and Play Expo.

Elsewhere in Manchester, the city’s new Co-Op Live Arena has announced the artist set to play the first show at the venue.

The entertainment space will be located on the Etihad Campus, and is set to be the UK’s largest indoor venue – reportedly having a maximum capacity of 23,000 people within its “innovative bowl design”.

Originally expected to be ready to open in 2023, the project was delayed until next year and is now set for completion in April 2024.

Set for June 17, pop trio Jonas Brothers will be the first to perform on the Co-Op Live Arena’s stage and, according to a press release, they are set to launch the season of “world-class and diverse set of talent” that the venue has lined up for its first three months.