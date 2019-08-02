Ultra-rare Prince album is finally getting a full release

You can own 'The Versace Experience' among a host of other reissued classics by the late iconic artist

An ultra-rare Prince album is finally to get its first full release next month.

Prince’s back catalogue from his later years has steadily become more widely available, having been previously issued mainly via Prince’s website.

Among three albums being reissued on September 20 is the previously ultra-limited ‘The Versace Experience (Prelude 2 Gold)’.

Also being reissued are ‘Emancipation’ and ‘Chaos And Disorder’.

‘The Versace Experience (Prelude 2 Gold)’ was previously only available as a numbered cassette. This was given out to people who attended the Versace display at Paris Fashion Week in July 1995.

Intended as a preview of Prince’s then-new album ‘Gold’, ‘The Versace Experience (Prelude 2 Gold)’ featured exclusive remixes of ‘Eye Hate U’, ‘Gold’ and ‘P Control’ as well as rare music by The New Power Generation.

In 1996, ‘Chaos And Disorder’ was the final album of new music Prince released as part of his contract with Warner. It has long been unavailable, with Prince having previously refused to reissue it. The new edition marks the first time ‘Chaos And Disorder’ has been available on vinyl. It features the hit single ‘Dinner With Dolores’.

Released in November 1996, just four months after ‘Chaos And Disorder’, ‘Emancipation’ was a 3CD triple album. Each CD had 12 songs lasting a total of exactly one hour. ‘Emancipation’ is also being issued on vinyl for the first time, as a 6LP set.

‘Emancipation’ includes four cover versions of Joan Osbourne’s then-current hit ‘One Of Us’; Bonnie Raitt’s ‘I Can’t Make You Love Me’; and the soul classics ‘Betcha By Golly Wow’ and ‘La La La Means I Love You’.

The reissues come alongside the first releases of Prince’s previously-unheard music. Released in June, ‘Originals’ is a 15-track album featuring Prince’s original versions of songs he gave to other artists, including The Bangles’ ‘Manic Monday’ and Sinead O’Connor’s ‘Nothing Compares 2U’. Other releases from Prince’s vaults are believed to be coming shortly.

Last month, the estate of the singer won millions of dollars in reparations against a record label that was reportedly ‘bootlegging’ the late star’s music,