University students in UK have been fined £170,000 for Covid breaches

University students in UK have been fined £170,000 for breaches of Covid-19 rules since the start of the academic year, a new survey has found.

The new report from the Guardian shows that, of 105 universities polled across the UK, 28 institutions have issued fines since term began in September.

Students at University of Nottingham have been fined most strictly, with 91 students fined a total of £58,865, with 1,898 students in total paying the £170,915 in fines. Single fines issued at Nottingham were up to £1,500.

Nottingham also said it disciplined 672 students for rule breaches, with Leeds Beckett warning 403, Oxford Brookes 340 and more.

Advertisement

Back in late September, as University terms began, roughly 40 UK institutions reported coronavirus cases, with thousands of students having to self-isolate.

The National Union Of Students then warned that many universities’ coronavirus restrictions of those living in campus accommodation were having a severe impact of students’ mental health.

“Right now, I really want to know what’s going through the minds of some of the people running these universities,” Vice President for Higher Education at NUS Hillary Gyebi-Ababio told NME. “Some of the measures they’re taking are ridiculous. It’s getting harder for me to give these universities grace when you’re seeing students charged so much for food. That isn’t in any student’s budget.”

“The Government doesn’t care about us,” Kate McMahon, a student at Glasgow School of Art who was self-isolating at the time told NME of her experience back in October.

“It’s entirely the Government’s fault. University halls have been able to open because the Government have decided, ‘Oh it’s safe for students to go into halls’,” she said. “The Government decided to prioritise the economics of the university rather than the mental and physical health of the students, which is quite a stark wake-up call.”