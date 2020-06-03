University students may have to stay in a “protective bubble” when they return to study in the autumn to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to a new report.

University leaders from ‘Universities UK’ have suggested that students could stay in a “protective bubble” of the same small group, meaning students would live and study with the same group of people when campuses reopen in the autumn.

Some of the other new safety measures suggested include holding a virtual Freshers’ Week, controlling entry to student accommodation and the staging of online lectures.

Speaking to the BBC, Staffordshire University vice-chancellor Professor Liz Barnes said she had discussed the idea of protective bubbles with other universities, with her university having bubbles of up to eight students.

Barnes said: “The more that we can keep them into a small group of regular interaction the better in current circumstances.”

However, according to a survey from the University and College Union, 71% of students say they would prefer to delay the start of term with virtual lectures replacing face-to-face ones until it is safer.

Back in April, it was reported that Universities in the UK are reportedly preparing to lose more than £100 million as international students cancel their studies due to coronavirus.

According to The Guardian, prestigious educational institutions were planning for a 80-100% reduction in the numbers of international students.

While universities are already planning online courses for the start of the next academic year, many institutions are said to be worried about the mounting cost of newly built facilities which are often designed to attract the support of overseas students.

In a blog for the Higher Education Policy Institute, Andrew Connors, head of higher education at Lloyds Banking Group, wrote: “Many institutions are modelling reductions of between 80% and 100% in international student numbers.

“Every university we have spoken to expects to be impacted and for some the potential loss to income is projected to be greater than £100 million. And that is before you factor in that losing new students has a multi-year impact.”