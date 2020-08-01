US President Donald Trump says he’s banning TikTok in the US

United States President Donald Trump has said he’s banning TikTok in the US.

The popular platform sees users sharing short-form videos and has over 80 million users in the US. Launched by ByteDance in 2017, the service had over two billion downloads in April.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, President Trump said: “As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States.”

It comes amid US fears for data-security at the Chinese-owned platform at a time when US-China relations continue to deteriorate.

Whilst he did not specific how he would achieve what he described as a “severance”, he did say the ban could come into force as early as this weekend.

“Well, I have that authority. I can do it with an executive order or that,” he added.

“As far as TikTok is concerned we’re banning them from the United States,” said @POTUS. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 1, 2020

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (AP) — Trump says he’ll act as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from US on security fears. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 1, 2020

ABOARD AF1 – Potus says he plans to terminate the social media platform Tik-Tok in the US using presidential authority. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 1, 2020

As reported in The Washington Post, Trump’s announcement comes after he signed an order forcing Beijing-based owner ByteDance to sell the US portion of social network TikTok “due to national security concerns.”

US firm Microsoft is set to be in line to acquire the platform’s US service although there has been no official comment as yet.

A statement from TikTok said: “While we do not comment on rumours or speculation, we are confident in the long-term success of TikTok.”

