US President Donald Trump says he’s banning TikTok in the US

"As far as TikTok is concerned, we're banning them from the United States"

By Elizabeth Aubrey
United States President Donald Trump has said he’s banning TikTok in the US.

The popular platform sees users sharing short-form videos and has over 80 million users in the US. Launched by ByteDance in 2017, the service had over two billion downloads in April.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, President Trump said: “As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States.”

It comes amid US fears for data-security at the Chinese-owned platform at a time when US-China relations continue to deteriorate.

Whilst he did not specific how he would achieve what he described as a “severance”, he did say the ban could come into force as early as this weekend.

“Well, I have that authority. I can do it with an executive order or that,” he added.

As reported in The Washington Post, Trump’s announcement comes after he signed an order forcing Beijing-based owner ByteDance to sell the US portion of social network TikTok “due to national security concerns.”

US firm Microsoft is set to be in line to acquire the platform’s US service although there has been no official comment as yet.

A statement from TikTok said: “While we do not comment on rumours or speculation, we are confident in the long-term success of TikTok.”

Yesterday (July 31) The Weeknd shared details of a new live event on TikTok, with the social media platform describing the show as their “first-ever in-app cross reality experience”.

‘The Weeknd Experience’ will showcase the Grammy-winning artist – real name Abel Tesfaye – performing songs from his new album ‘After Hours’ as a digital avatar, as part of TikTok’s partnership with virtual entertainment company Wave.

A press release from the popular app promised fans will “have the chance to interact with The Weeknd throughout as he takes viewers on an epic ‘After Hours’ journey” through 3D renderings of the artist.

As with other live streams on the app, viewers will also be able to interact in real time during the broadcast.

