US President Joe Biden rescinds Trump’s TikTok ban

US President Joe Biden has issued an executive order this week (June 9) revoking Donald Trump’s ban on TikTok.

Launched by ByteDance in 2017, the popular platform sees users sharing short-form videos. It had over 80 million users in the US at the time of Trump’s ban.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One last August, Trump told them: “As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States,” amid “concerns” about “national security.”

Advertisement

Now, Bidden has signed an executive order and has said his administration will conduct its own “rigorous, evidence-based” review of foreign apps.

He continued: “The Federal Government should evaluate these threats through rigorous, evidence-based analysis and should address any unacceptable or undue risks consistent with overall national security, foreign policy, and economic objectives, including the preservation and demonstration of America’s core values and fundamental freedoms.”