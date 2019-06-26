The new dates will follow Morrison's two London shows as part of Inversions Festival

Van Morrison has announced details of his next UK shows for this year and next.

The ‘Baby Please Don’t Go’ singer-songwriter will hit the road in October, performing in Bournemouth, Cardiff, Oxford and Nottingham, with a stop at Brighton in early December. He’ll then pick things up on December 31 with three consecutive nights at Belfast’s Stormont Hotel.

The new dates will follow Morrison’s two London shows at the Roundhouse as part of Inversions Festival. He’s also due to appear at London’s Cadogan Hall for the Rock Island Line 65th anniversary concert on July 13.

Tickets for Morrison’s Belfast shows are on sale now, while tickets for the rest of the new UK dates go on sale at 9am on June 28.

Van Morrison’s upcoming tour dates are as follows:

JULY 2019

06 – LONDON Roundhouse

07 – LONDON Roundhouse

13 – LONDON Cadogan Hall

OCTOBER 2019

21 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC

23 – CARDIFF St Davids Hall

27 – OXFORD New Theatre

28 – NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall

DECEMBER 2019

02 – BRIGHTON Dome

03 – BRIGHTON Dome

31 – BELFAST Stormont Hotel

JANUARY 2020

01 – BELFAST Stormont Hotel

02 – BELFAST Stormont Hotel

Back in 2015, Morrison was knighted by the Queen in her birthday honours.

“Throughout my career I have always preferred to let my music speak for me, and it is a huge honour to now have that body of work recognised in this way,” said Morrison. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the fans who have supported me on my musical journey.”