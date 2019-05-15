‘Game of Thrones’ fans spot Varys’ secret plot against Daenerys

If it had been successful he would have saved so many lives

Fans have spotted a very subtle moment in the latest episode of Game of Thrones, one that involves Varys’ and a secret plot against Daenerys that could have changed everything.

Before being executed by the Mother of Dragons in the penultimate episode of the hit show, Lord Varys was involved in a small private exchange with a little girl that many fans believe relates to Daenerys.

Informing Varys that “she won’t eat” – clearly speaking about Daenerys – the little girl is then told by the Spider to try again at supper. Then expressing fears that the Queen’s guards are getting suspicious, the girl is encouraged to repeat Varys’ own mantra back to him: “The bigger the risk, the bigger the reward.”

According to some eagle-eyed fans, Varys was actually trying to poison Daenerys.

Cementing the validity of this idea, some returned to season one, to an exchange between Ned Stark and Grand Maester Pycelle. In it, the pair are seen discussing poison, with Pycelle claiming that poison is the weapon of “women, cravens, and eunuchs.” He then added that Varys was a eunuch.

Had Varys’ plan been successful, so many lives would have been saved in King’s Landing.

Meanwhile, dissatisfied Game of Thrones fans have signed a petition calling on HBO to remake the hit TV show’s final season.

The penultimate episode of the fantasy series’ eighth season aired on Sunday evening. ‘The Bells’ saw Daenerys Targaryen order Drogon to torch King’s Landing – resulting in hundreds of deaths.

With star Lena Headey revealing that she wasn’t entirely on board with Cersei Lannister’s exit, many viewers also aired their frustrations over the show’s direction. As a result, the episode became the show’s lowest-rated of all time.