Vic Reeves admits he “never really speaks” to comedy partner Bob Mortimer

Vic Reeves had admitted that he “never really speaks” to his comedy partner Bob Mortimer.

The pair formed their comedy double act, Vic and Bob, in 1986 and were best known for their nineties panel show, Shooting Stars.

Speaking to the Radio Times in a new interview, Reeves said that he is rarely in contact now with Mortimer.

He said: “We never really speak much. Bob and I have never been ones for talking on the phone,” he said.

“[I’ll] see him now and then and have a chat about things.”

In recent years, Reeves has focused on painting, releasing his artwork under his real name, Jim Moir.

Meanwhile, last September, Mortimer provided an update on his health, revealing that he was required to make a trip to the hospital after filming episodes of his BBC Two show Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.

Mortimer previously underwent a triple heart bypass operation, after being diagnosed with a coronary heart disease seven years ago.

Appearing at Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Theatre Podcast on September 26, Mortimer spoke about the health scare, saying: “I am not very well. I am not very healthy at the moment.

“I did a show last week, a fishing show, and there was only two-and-a-half-days filming, and I did it Tuesday, Wednesday and half of Thursday, and I was in hospital on the Saturday.”

He added: “I am sorry, I should not have said that, should I? It’s a real downer.”

Mortimer also revealed that he had been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis: “I have been free of it since I have been 34 and it came back ten days ago,” he said.

The comedian previously told The Sun that, following his heart operation in 2015, he made a number changes to his lifestyle.

“I did some things after the operation that I wouldn’t have done before,” he said. “It felt like a brush with mortality. I realised that you are counting down the years.”

Mortimer’s current show, Gone Fishing, is currently in its fifth series. While it is about Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse’s fishing exploits in some of the UK’s most scenic angling locations, it also sees the duo discuss life and health while frequently fooling around.

The series has proven to be a major hit with audiences.