Fast and Furious 9 has not yet reached the big screens and Vin Diesel is already suggesting that the 10th installment could be split into two parts.

F9, the official title, has already been dubbed the second part in the “last trilogy to end the saga” – making Diesel’s latest comment a little bit confusing for fans.

In an interview from the latest issue of Total Film (via GamesRadar), the star and producer of the Fast Saga talked about the future of the series.

He left the franchise after the original Fast & Furious film in 2001 and returned in 2009 to revive the series with a stronger focus on the theme of “family” after 2 Fast 2 Furious and Tokyo Drift hit theatres in his absence.

The 52-year-old said he “started planning for Fast 10 before we started filming Fast 9.”

Also, while touching on the Fast universe growing and having spinoffs likes Hobbs and Shaw, he said: “And for the fans, should Fast 10 parts one and two be the conclusion, it would be nice for this world to continue for generations to come.”

Last week, the first official teaser trailer for the film was posted online and showed Dom (Diesel) seemingly retired from his role as a street racer and enjoying life with his family.

Now, in the new trailer, we see Dom reprise his role as he once again goes head-to-head in a furious battle – this time with his brother, played by former WWE star, John Cena.

“I used to live my life a quarter mile at a time,” Dom says in the new trailer. “But things change.” You can see the full trailer here:

Besides Diesel, cast members returning to F9 include Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris Bridges (aka Ludacris), Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

Cena joins rapper Cardi B and reggaeton singer Ozuna as a newcomer to the line-up.

Cardi B’s new role in the movie was recently announced by Diesel in an Instagram post with the Bodak Yellow rapper.

Meanwhile, it has been rumoured that Paul Walker’s character could also return for the ninth film in the series, six years after the actor’s death.

Fast and Furious 9 will come out on May 22, 2020.