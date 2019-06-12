Vintage games console TurboGrafx-16 is back

The 1980s machine inspired an unheard Kanye West LP.

An ’80s games console that inspired an unreleased Kanye West album is making a comeback.

Read More: The ten best video games of 2018

The TurboGrafx-16 originally hit shelves in Japan in 1987, arriving in the UK three years later. In 2016, West shared plans to release an album with the same name as the machine – through the full-length project never materialised.

Now, it has been announced that gamers will be able to get hold of the TurboGrafx-16 once again. Gaming company Konami confirmed its return at E3 2019, which is currently taking place in Los Angeles.

The TurboGrafx-16 Mini will come with a number of pre-loaded classic titles – including R-Type, New Adventure Island, Alien Crush, and Ninja Spirit. A one-minute retro trailer offers a closer look at the console, while promising that its users will “experience a piece of history.”

A release date is yet to be announced. You can find more information here and check out the trailer above.