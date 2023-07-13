You can now take a virtual tour of Drake’s mansion

You can now take a virtual tour of Drake‘s home thanks to a new feature on his merch website.

Currently, the rapper – whose real name is Aubrey Graham – is on the North American leg of the ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour with friend and collaborator 21 Savage in support of their ‘Her Loss’ joint album, which dropped last December.

Since the tour began, drakerelated.com has revamped its layout and now features an interactive virtual tour of Drake’s mansion. Among the graphics depicting the Toronto star’s house, Easter eggs and links to buy Drake’s merch, including his new poetry book Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness, are hidden.

When you load the website, you start at Drake’s front door. The title of his fourth mixtape ‘If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late’ is etched on the walls and his expensive car collection is on the driveway. You navigate your way through the house by clicking on the arrows provided and can have a look at Graham’s bedroom, pool, studio and more. The only places off-limits are his garage and courtyard, which are greyed out for now.

Fans are able to buy items lying around the mansion, such as a Lollapalooza Chile shirt, Drake’s Nike collaborative shoes NOCTA, and his book.

While fans explore the virtual version of his mansion, Drake has been confounding attendees of the ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour. The 6God has been performing alongside a younger version of himself, starting a debate about whether the image is a hologram, lookalike or AI. However, Complex reports the “young Drake” is a real person – a teenager called Brooklyn Cox, who is a high school football player.

The ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour hasn’t been short of other headlines, either. The Detroit stop saw Drake announce that he and longtime friend and collaborator Nicki Minaj have a song together on his upcoming album, ‘For All The Dogs’. The track will be their first song as a duo since 2011.

At the tour’s kick-off show in Chicago, a fan throw their phone at the Grammy Award winner. Graham wasn’t phased by the projectile, looking at his arm and shrugging before continuing his rendition of Ginuwine‘s ‘So Anxious’.

Meanwhile, he also clapped back at Childish Gambino during the show, who had previously said ‘This Is America’ was originally a diss track at Drake. During his set, he performed ‘Headlines’ and posted fake headlines behind him. One read, “The overrated and over-awarded hit song ‘This Is America’ was originally a Drake diss record.”