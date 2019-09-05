*Prays*.

He made the ultimate sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame, but it looks like Tony Stark could return as Iron Man once more.

Following the conclusion of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the Marvel Cinematic Universe entered Phase Four – marking the start of a new chapter that won’t feature either Iron Man or Captain America.

But while fans are still reeling over Stark’s dramatic death, it looks like Robert Downey Jr could return to the Marvel family once more in a brand new Disney+ television show.

A new report from We Got This Covered suggests that Marvel bosses are developing a series based on Ironheart, the teenage genius who continues the work of Tony Stark in Marvel’s comic books. While Downey Jr won’t make a full return, the source claims that he will reprise the role for a voice-over role similar to that of Paul Bettany’s JARVIS.

In Marvel lore, the character of Ironheart , aka Riri Williams, is introduced when Stark is in a coma. She’s trained by an AI, who is voiced by Stark himself.

For his part, Downey Jr appeared at a gala with Ironheart comic book writer Eve Ewing earlier this year, where he voiced his support for Ironheart becoming Iron Man’s replacement in the MCU.

Ewing said: “The real story here is that @RobertDowneyJr said publicly in a room full of people that #Ironheart should be in the MCU.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo recently admitted that there isn’t a single thing he’d change about the film’s ending.