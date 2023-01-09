Wakey Wines has been “banned” from TikTok after advertising Prime Energy drink for £100

TikTok user Wakey Wines has been banned from the social media platform after advertising the popular sports drink Prime Energy for £100.

The drink was recently launched in the UK by KSI and Logan Paul and saw a huge surge in demand particularly at Aldi stores at the end of December.

Prime Energy is described as “naturally flavoured beverages with 10 per cent coconut water, BCAAs, antioxidants and electrolytes” and they come in a number of different flavours.

The drink has been sold for as little as £1.99 in the UK in its bottled form.

But Wakey Wines has been selling canned versions for £100, according to a post on his Instagram page.

In a separate post he shared a video of a customer spending £1,200 on a box of cans.

The canned version of the drink has only been launched in the US so far, with UK retailers usually only stocking the bottled version, according to ITV News.

Responding to the ban, Wakey Wines posted a statement on his Instagram page saying: “Hi guys today there is a well known influencer trying to tarnish my business I have been building up for years. I have now been banned off TikTok at 500k, I’ve been working so hard for this.

“All of my videos are all for fun, I saw a business idea with WFD sweets just like any other business man and I took the opportunity. Some jealous horrible people. Please report these posts and help me! Thank you to my fans always.”

Following his ban, KSI also reacted angrily to Wakey Wines’ post on his own TikTok page.

“Oh my God, noooooo! He can’t keep getting away with it. Stop buyiing at these prices,” he said.

Meanwhile, KSI and Logan Paul have previously faced off in two boxing bouts.