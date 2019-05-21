Watch Charly Bliss cover The Killers’ indie anthem ‘Mr. Brightside’

“Let’s fuck some shit up."

Charly Bliss have covered The Killers‘ single ‘Mr. Brightside’ – check out the fan-shot video below.

The New Yorkers, who released their second album ‘Young Enough‘ earlier this month, have been touring the UK throughout May as part of their European tour. They also recently appeared at The Great Escape Festival in Brighton.

Taking to the stage at The Garage in London last week, the group offered up a rendition of Brandon Flowers and co’s huge debut single.

“We’re going to have to make some kind of contract together,” singer Eva Hendricks told the crowd ahead of the cover. “Let’s fuck some shit up.”

Prompting the Islington audience to “go fucking apeshit” for the 2003 indie anthem, she added: “If you haven’t danced yet, this is your moment.”

Following their string of UK shows, Charly Bliss are scheduled to hit the road in the US next month. Performances will take place in Philadelphia, Washington, Chicago, Cincinnati and more cities throughout June.

Praising Charly Bliss’ new album, which was inspired by Hendricks’ former abusive relationship, NME said: “Where it could have been a sombre, heavy album, it’s instead vibrant, colourful, and euphoric – the sound of someone learning to own their experiences, reclaiming their power, and celebrating making it out the other side.”

Meanwhile, The Killers are set to headline Glastonbury next month alongside Stormzy and The Cure.