Watch clip of Taron Egerton singing ‘Your Song’ in Elton John biopic ‘Rocketman’

"If I was a sculptor, heh, but then again, no."

Taken from the Elton John biopic Rocketman, you can now watch the moment ‘Your Song’ was conceived – see the clip below.

Taron Egerton plays the iconic John in Rocketman, which “bursts in a storm of glitter and rhinestones,” according to NME in a five star review. It follows John’s “transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar.”

A new clip from the movie shows the moment the singer’s classic ‘Your Song’ was created. Watch as John pieces the song together on the piano in his mother’s home while his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin (played by Jamie Bell) is stunned by the end result.

In a press release, John said: “It was so important that the music I composed and recorded had to be sung by Taron. I wanted his interpretation of me, through Bernie [Taupin]’s lyrics and my music – not just acting. I left Taron in the hands of [producer and composer] Giles Martin, who I trusted implicitly because he’s brilliant.

“I didn’t want to be in Taron’s shadows, watching over the process. I trusted them to do what they needed to do, artistically, and, listening back, I’ve been astonished with the results. Getting the music right was the most important thing, as the songs in the film are integral to the story.”

Originally appearing on John’s self-titled second studio album, ‘Your Song’ was released in 1970 and peaked at number seven on the UK Singles Chart, eight on the Billboard chart, as well as charting in the top 10 in several other countries.

Meanwhile, Elton John has revealed that he found watching Rocketman “difficult”, as the biopic delves into the darker moments of his life.

Speaking of the importance of the film’s realistic depiction, John told The Daily Telegraph: “This is how my life was, and I didn’t want to cover it and gloss it over.

“And it’s difficult to watch because I thought, ‘God, I don’t want to go back there. Thank God I came out of it’.”