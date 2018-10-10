Watch the creepy new trailer for Stephen King’s ‘Pet Sematary’

"Kids used to dare each other to go into the woods at night"

The first trailer for Pet Sematary, the latest film adaptation of a Stephen King novel, has been released by Paramount Pictures today (October 10).

Directed by Starry Eyes filmmakers Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer, the new film focuses on a doctor (Jason Clarke) and his family as they move from Boston to Maine. On arrival in the rural area, they discover a mysterious burial ground.

After a sudden tragedy, the doctor turns to his neighbour Judd Crandall (John Lithgow) and a series of terrifying events unfolds. The original King novel was published in 1983 and was first adapted into a film in 1988.

You can watch the trailer and read fan reaction to it here:

The new trailer features detailed glimpses of the setting and characters; we also hear John Lithgow’s character speaking: “Kids used to dare each other to go into the woods at night. They knew the power of that place. They feared it.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that a number of original Stephen King manuscripts were destroyed after a flood at a bookstore. King said he was “horrified” by the news and added: “As a book lover, my heart goes out to him. I will eventually reach out and see if I can help in any way.”