Dave Gahan & Soulsavers brought their new album ‘Imposter’ to London’s O2 Shepherds Bush Empire last night (December 7).

The Depeche Mode frontman and longtime collaborator Rich Machin were joined onstage by a full band and backing singers for the intimate show which saw the covers album performed in full from start to finish.

The performance featured the likes of Cat Power‘s ‘Metal Heart’, PJ Harvey‘s ‘The Desperate Kingdom Of Love’ and Gwen McCrae’s cover of ‘Always On My Mind’, the latter of which you can view below.

But the biggest cheer was reserved when Gahan performed Depeche Mode classic ‘Personal Jesus’ in the encore followed by ‘John The Revelator’, both of which you can also view below.

The intimate performance followed Gahan & Soulsavers’ show at the London’s Coliseum earlier this week.

Speaking to NME about performing the record live earlier this year, Gahan said: “Performance is a huge part of me. “I hope that there are going to be some pretty unique performances of this record, certainly in London. We’re planning a few things at the moment and it looks like we might be able to do that bubble thing for six weeks and do some special stuff there.”

“I want to do performances where it’s like ‘An Evening With Imposter’. I hope we can pull it off because I really think it will be something special.”

‘Imposter’ was recorded live as a 10-member band at the famed Shangri-La Recording Studio in Malibu, CA in November of 2019 and was released last month. It’s the third album from Dave Gahan & Soulsavers, following on from 2015’s ‘Angels & Ghosts’ and 2012’s ‘The Light The Dead See’.

Dave Gahan & Soulsavers played:

‘The Dark End Of The Street’

‘Strange Religion’

‘Lilac Wine’

‘I Held My Baby Last Night’

‘A Man Needs A Maid’

‘Metal Heart’

‘Shut Me Down’

‘Where My Love Lies Asleep’

‘Smile’

‘The Desperate Kingdom Of Love’

‘Not Dark Yet’

‘Always On My Mind’

‘Revival’

‘Personal Jesus’

‘Shine’

‘John The Revelator’

‘Take Me Back Home’