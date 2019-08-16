Bet that castle on the hill seems a little closer now, right Ed?

A bizarre video of Ed Sheeran being lifted over the head of his Game of Thrones co-star The Mountain has surfaced online.

In the video, actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who aside from playing The Mountain in the popular HBO series was also crowned World’s Strongest Man 2018, is seen lifting the singer and one-time Game of Thrones guest star like he weighs about as much as a bag of air.

Successfully holding Sheeran above his head long enough to ensure the moment could be captured and posted to social media, Hafþór’s photo caption read: “He asked for it. Luckily I didn’t drop him… He has to work tonight!!”

Taking place in Hafþór’s homeland of Iceland while Sheeran was in town for a gig, the moment was also shared by the pop star. “When in Iceland,” he wrote, posting a photograph of Hafþór posing with him over his head.

In other Game of Thrones news, Sophie Turner has revealed more details about her dream ending to the series.

The actor, who played Sansa Stark in the show, has previously defended the show’s ending after the final episode split viewers.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran has expressed his sadness after his cat Graham died after being hit by a car.

The singer took to Instagram to share a picture of his cat as a kitten, alongside a simple broken heart emoji as the caption.