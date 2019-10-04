Watch the new trailer for Foals’ upcoming documentary, ‘Rip Up The Road’

Its heading to Amazon on November 15

Foals have released the trailer for their upcoming documentary, Rip Up The Road. You can watch it below.

The documentary, which is coming to Prime Video on November 15, will premiere at Doc’n Roll Festival in Dalston on Monday, November 11th as part of the Doc’n Roll Film Festival, with the band and director Toby L in attendance for a Q&A.

Further information on this event – as well as limited tickets – can be found here. You can watch the trailer here:

The band will release the second part of ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’ on October 18, seven months on from the release of ‘Part 1’. Three singles from the new record have been dropped already: ‘Black Bull’, ‘The Runner’ and ‘Into The Surf’.

Foals will take ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’ on the road in the UK next year, with the band yesterday (October 3) confirming that they’ll soon be announcing a set of 2020 tour dates. Fans who pre-order ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2’ from the band’s official store will be able to access pre-sale tickets when the dates are announced.

Yesterday (October 3), Foals were also confirmed as one of the headliners at the Austrian festival Snowbombing. The band were named at the top of the bill along with Liam Gallagher and The Streets.

Foals recently discussed the “visual evolution” of their career in a new interview. “We wanted a kind of contrasting but complementary image for the second part, which has its own kind of feel to it,” says Philippakis of their upcoming LP’s cover.

“But I think we’re just sort of attracted to foliage and things that are fertile and growing, and it just seems to suit the music well.”